Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Grows By 44.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of RILYL traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

