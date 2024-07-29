Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Drops By 22.5%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AXA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. 70,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,349. AXA has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.