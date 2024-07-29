Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Increases By 46.7%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of ATLKY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 128,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 30.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

