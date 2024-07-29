Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Declines By 27.3%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,977,100 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 9,597,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
Further Reading
