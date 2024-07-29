Short Interest in ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Expands By 40.1%

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,400 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASR Nederland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASRRF remained flat at $48.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. ASR Nederland has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $48.45.
ASR Nederland Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASR Nederland
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- It’s Time to Rotate Into These Russell 2000 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.