Short Interest in ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Expands By 40.1%

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,400 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASR Nederland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASRRF remained flat at $48.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. ASR Nederland has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $48.45.

Get ASR Nederland alerts:

ASR Nederland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.