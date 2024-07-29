Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Expands By 32.5%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

BANX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. ArrowMark Financial has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Get Free Report)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.