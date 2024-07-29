Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Expands By 86.0%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the June 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

AMBP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.64. 1,657,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBP. UBS Group cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

