Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Decreases By 13.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APTO remained flat at $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. 49,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.27. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Free Report ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

