Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Increases By 35.7%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 953,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.6 days.

Aecon Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of AEGXF opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.