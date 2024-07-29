Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Increases By 35.7%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 953,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.6 days.
Aecon Group Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of AEGXF opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.89.
Aecon Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.