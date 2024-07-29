Short Interest in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Expands By 35.4%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Absci Stock Performance

ABSI stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Absci will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Absci

In other Absci news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,059.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

See Also

