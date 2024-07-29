Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($63.64) to GBX 5,312 ($68.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.
