SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLT remained flat at $4.42 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. SHL Telemedicine has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

