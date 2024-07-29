Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 594,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,803.0 days.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Profile

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

