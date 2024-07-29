Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.72 and last traded at $83.51. 392,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 898,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 153.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.