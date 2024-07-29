ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $820.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $842.22.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $827.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $744.03 and its 200-day moving average is $751.55. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.