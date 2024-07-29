ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $860.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $830.00 to $860.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $842.22.

Shares of NOW opened at $827.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $744.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $751.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

