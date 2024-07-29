Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) were up 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 28,287,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 10,018,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Aegis upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Serve Robotics Trading Up 29.7 %
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
