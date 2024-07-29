SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $24.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.87.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of S opened at $23.04 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
