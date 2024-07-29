SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $343,283.82 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 5th, Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20.

On Thursday, June 6th, Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10.

Shares of S opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on S. Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

