Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million – $1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.90.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.90. 3,488,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,143. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

