Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. Analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
