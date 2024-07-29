SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $74.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.88 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in SEI Investments by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SEI Investments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SEI Investments by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

