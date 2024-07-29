Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Seeing Machines Price Performance

Shares of SEEMF remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Seeing Machines has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

