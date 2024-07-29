Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 2.4 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 110,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,907. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.