Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.17

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.17 and last traded at C$23.17, with a volume of 80840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.43.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

In other news, Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$472,500.00. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.