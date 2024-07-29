Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Jul 29th, 2024

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of Schindler stock remained flat at $253.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.93. Schindler has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $271.33.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Further Reading

