SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBFFF remained flat at $15.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $16.10.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
