SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBFFF remained flat at $15.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $16.10.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

SBM Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.