SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.06-13.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.642-2.672 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,598. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.06. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.