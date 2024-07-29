SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.06-13.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.642-2.672 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
SBA Communications stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,598. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.06. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.31.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
