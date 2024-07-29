Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Savaria Stock Performance

SIS opened at C$18.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.32 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 11,600 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. Company insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.64.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

