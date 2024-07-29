Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

SARTF traded up $38.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.85. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $175.93 and a 52 week high of $338.07.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $926.47 million for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.