Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,422. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

