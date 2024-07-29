Sapphire 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $931.11 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $931.11 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.62 or 0.04779925 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00040159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001831 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,833,429,195 coins and its circulating supply is 1,812,889,372 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

