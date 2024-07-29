Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sanlam Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SLLDY traded up C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,725. Sanlam has a 12-month low of C$6.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.86.
Sanlam Company Profile
