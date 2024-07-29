Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANG. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,308,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

SANG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.09 million. Analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

