Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 482,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,534,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

SANA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,479,000 after purchasing an additional 107,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 146,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

