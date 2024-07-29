Saltmarble Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $132.94 Million (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Saltmarble has a market cap of $132.94 million and $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45837778 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars.

