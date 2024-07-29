SALT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,449.97 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.44 million and $2,449.97 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,203.45 or 0.99508280 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00071033 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01923408 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,604.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

