SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

SFHLF remained flat at C$18.49 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.24. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of C$18.49 and a 1 year high of C$21.50.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

