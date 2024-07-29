SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SAF-Holland Stock Performance
SFHLF remained flat at C$18.49 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.24. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of C$18.49 and a 1 year high of C$21.50.
SAF-Holland Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SAF-Holland
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.