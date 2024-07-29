Ryerson (RYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Ryerson has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Ryerson Price Performance

NYSE RYI opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $877.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYI. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In related news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karen Marie Leggio acquired 2,127 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

