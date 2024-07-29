Royal Bank of Canada Increases Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $37.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

