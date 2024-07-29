Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCL remained flat at $11.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

