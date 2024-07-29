Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $604.33.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $548.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $553.71 and its 200-day moving average is $545.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

