Rocky Brands (RCKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.39. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.01 million.

RCKY opened at $37.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $276.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 2.10. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $349,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $349,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,515 shares of company stock valued at $750,713. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKY. StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

