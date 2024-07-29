Robert W. Baird Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $13.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 28,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

