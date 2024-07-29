Robert Robertson Acquires 50,000 Shares of Lowland (LON:LWI) Stock

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £65,000 ($84,066.22).

Lowland Stock Performance

LON:LWI opened at GBX 131 ($1.69) on Monday. Lowland has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.25 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131.50 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £353.95 million, a P/E ratio of 655.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Lowland alerts:

Lowland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

About Lowland

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.