Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Receives $119.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity stock opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. Revvity has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

