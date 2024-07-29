Reviewing Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Lithium and American Lithium Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Lithium Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 153.87%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than American Lithium Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -8.62% -3.68% American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Sigma Lithium and American Lithium Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium Minerals has a beta of -1.06, meaning that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and American Lithium Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium $134.24 million 9.58 -$28.33 million ($0.13) -89.38 American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Lithium Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats American Lithium Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc., engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property. It also holds interest in Silver Peak Lithium, a claystone lithium prospect comprising 24 lode mining claims located in Esmeralda County; and West End Lithium property that comprises 24 lode mining claims located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Nugget Resources Inc. and changed its name to American Lithium Minerals, Inc. in March 2009. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada..

