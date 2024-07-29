Reviewing Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Runway Growth Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 5.53 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $164.21 million 2.78 $44.34 million $1.10 10.76

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -168.77% Runway Growth Finance 26.93% 14.17% 7.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 7 1 0 2.13

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

