Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $196.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.69.

Get Republic Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5 %

RSG opened at $190.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average of $186.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.