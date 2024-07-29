Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Renault’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

